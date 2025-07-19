Trump's Stark Warning to BRICS Nations
U.S. President Donald Trump warned the BRICS group about potential tariffs, saying the alliance would dissolve quickly if it ever became significant. He emphasized his commitment to the dollar's status as the global reserve currency and opposed the creation of a digital central bank currency in the U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump, on a determined note, reiterated his intent to impose tariffs on the BRICS group if they forge a substantial alliance. Trump emphasized that such a coalition would disband rapidly once meaningful formations were attempted.
Trump mentioned, without specifying the countries, that the BRICS alliance, comprising six nations, would face significant challenges from the U.S. if they ever truly unite.
Furthermore, he affirmed his dedication to maintaining the dollar's primacy as the global reserve currency and vowed to prevent the formation of a central bank digital currency in the United States.
