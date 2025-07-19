Left Menu

Germany Prioritized for Patriot Defense Systems Shipment

The Trump administration has prioritized Germany over Switzerland for the next batch of Patriot air-defense systems. This prioritization will enable Germany to send two of its existing Patriots to Ukraine, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, citing three U.S. officials.

In a strategic move, the Trump administration has placed Germany ahead of Switzerland for the forthcoming production of Patriot air-defense systems, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

This decision paves the way for Germany to transfer two of its current Patriot systems to Ukraine, according to three U.S. officials cited in the report.

The report, however, awaits independent verification by Reuters.

