Brazil's Political Drama: Judiciary and Tariff Talks

Brazil's Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin assured that Supreme Court actions against former President Jair Bolsonaro won't impact tariff negotiations with the U.S. Alckmin clarified to journalists that the judicial issues concerning Bolsonaro are separate and will not affect bilateral economic discussions.
Brazil's Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin confirmed on Friday that the recent Supreme Court actions against former President Jair Bolsonaro are unlikely to disrupt ongoing tariff discussions with the United States.
The Supreme Court issued search warrants and restraining orders against Bolsonaro earlier the same day. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested a 50% tariff against Brazil, aiming to exert pressure and lend support to Bolsonaro.
Alckmin emphasized to journalists in Brasilia that the operation against Bolsonaro, which includes barring him from foreign interactions due to allegations of soliciting Trump's interference, remains strictly a judiciary matter and separate from trade negotiations.
