Trump Announces Imminent Release of Hostages from Gaza

President Donald Trump announced the imminent release of ten hostages from Gaza, revealing efforts by special envoy Steve Witkoff. Israeli and Hamas negotiators are engaging in U.S.-backed ceasefire talks in Doha. Trump expressed optimism about quickly securing the remaining hostages' release.

Updated: 19-07-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 05:00 IST
Trump Announces Imminent Release of Hostages from Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dinner at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that another ten hostages will soon be released from Gaza. He praised the role of his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, while refraining from divulging more details on the matter.

The remarks come amidst ongoing negotiations between Israeli and Hamas representatives in Doha, where both parties are deliberating over a U.S.-supported proposal for a 60-day ceasefire.

President Trump expressed confidence in completing the release process swiftly, following the successful release of most hostages. "We got most of the hostages back. We're going to have another 10 coming very shortly," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

