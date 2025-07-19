Left Menu

New York Pays $450,000 in Cuomo Ex-Aide Harassment Settlement

The state of New York has agreed to settle a lawsuit for $450,000 filed by Brittany Commisso, a former aide to Andrew Cuomo, who accused him of sexual harassment. The lawsuit was one of many claims against Cuomo, leading to his resignation in 2021. Despite settling, Cuomo's lawyers deny wrongdoing.

New York Pays $450,000 in Cuomo Ex-Aide Harassment Settlement
The state of New York has agreed to pay $450,000 to settle a lawsuit from Brittany Commisso, a former aide to ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo, who alleged sexual harassment and groping during his tenure in office.

Commisso filed suit against Cuomo and the state, following a slew of accusations that forced the former governor to resign in 2021. Her legal team regards the settlement as a complete vindication of her claims, allowing Commisso to move forward.

Meanwhile, Cuomo is pursuing a political comeback, running for mayor of New York City. Despite losing the Democratic primary, he relaunched an independent campaign, overshadowed by these allegations. Cuomo's legal team insists the settlement is an avoidance of truth, not an admission of guilt.

