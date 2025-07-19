Left Menu

The Battle for Thackeray: Identity and Political Power in Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray discusses his legacy's deep ties with Maharashtra and Marathi identity while accusing rivals of attempting to erase this identity. He criticizes the Election Commission for reallocating his party's symbol, arguing against BJP's influence and portraying Thackeray as a symbol of enduring struggle.

Updated: 19-07-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 11:29 IST
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has stressed the intrinsic connection between the Thackeray name and Maharashtra's identity in an interview with Saamana.

He sharply criticized the Election Commission, asserting they had no authority to redefine the legacy initiated by his grandfather, Keshav Thackeray, and father, Bal Thackeray.

The ongoing political struggle, following a split in the Shiv Sena in 2022, has seen Thackeray accusing the BJP of trying to obliterate the Thackeray brand to maintain their power.

