Political Heat Rises in Bihar: Union Minister Accuses Opposition of Conspiracy

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh claims a conspiracy to defame Bihar's government amid law and order criticisms. He asserts efforts to catch criminals are underway, and defends the state's job creation record. Prime Minister Modi criticizes Congress and RJD for hindering development, urging voters to safeguard Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:20 IST
BJP MP Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh has alleged a conspiracy to malign the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, amidst opposition parties' criticism of the law and order situation. Singh stated that previous protection given to criminals has ceased and assured that those involved in the Paras hospital shooting would be arrested soon.

Singh criticized the opposition for ignoring the state's employment efforts, claiming Bihar has already generated 10 lakh jobs, with plans to create one crore more under Chief Minister Kumar's vision. He remarked positively on the reduced school dropout rate among girls and improved employment prospects for women.

In a public rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the INDIA bloc partners—RJD and Congress—for impeding Bihar's growth. Modi accused them of exploiting vulnerable communities politically without ensuring their rights and urged voters to reject their 'malicious' intentions in the upcoming Assembly elections.

