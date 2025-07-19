Language Wars: Dubey Teaches Thackeray a Hindi Lesson Amid Political Clash

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray of needing Hindi lessons, following a recent exchange in Hindi between the two over Maharashtra's language controversies.

Thackeray targeted Dubey with his own Hindi remarks, which Dubey sarcastically credited himself for teaching. Their rivalry reflects deeper conflicts over language policies in the state, with the BJP's school language initiative creating a backdrop to their disputes.

Known for his assertive strategies regarding Marathi identity, Raj Thackeray has joined forces with Uddhav Thackeray to oppose the BJP's educational language reforms, which were briefly implemented and then revoked due to significant protests. Dubey criticized Thackeray's tactics and the violence reported in Mumbai amidst the language agitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)