Left Menu

Language Wars: Dubey Teaches Thackeray a Hindi Lesson Amid Political Clash

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey took a jab at MNS leader Raj Thackeray, claiming to have taught him Hindi. This came after Thackeray used Hindi to threaten Dubey amid Maharashtra's language row. Thackeray, who recently aligned with Uddhav Thackeray, opposes the BJP-led government's language policy in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:10 IST
Language Wars: Dubey Teaches Thackeray a Hindi Lesson Amid Political Clash
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray of needing Hindi lessons, following a recent exchange in Hindi between the two over Maharashtra's language controversies.

Thackeray targeted Dubey with his own Hindi remarks, which Dubey sarcastically credited himself for teaching. Their rivalry reflects deeper conflicts over language policies in the state, with the BJP's school language initiative creating a backdrop to their disputes.

Known for his assertive strategies regarding Marathi identity, Raj Thackeray has joined forces with Uddhav Thackeray to oppose the BJP's educational language reforms, which were briefly implemented and then revoked due to significant protests. Dubey criticized Thackeray's tactics and the violence reported in Mumbai amidst the language agitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025