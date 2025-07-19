Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Heartfelt Homecoming and Dedication to Progress

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated her 51st birthday in her native village, Nandgarh, alongside Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. They inaugurated local projects and addressed the community. Reflecting on her journey and political career, Gupta expressed gratitude for her support system and the BJP's inclusive opportunities.

Rekha Gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked her 51st birthday with a heartfelt visit to her birthplace, Nandgarh, accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The occasion was not just celebratory but also formal, as Gupta and Saini inaugurated an e-library and an indoor gym in the village, signaling continued development projects.

Reflecting on her political journey, Gupta addressed a gathering, recounting her early days in public service, including multiple elections. She expressed gratitude towards her family and supporters who have been instrumental in her political success, particularly acknowledging the consistent backing from Haryana citizens throughout her career.

Highlighting the inclusivity of the BJP, Gupta noted the opportunities it provides to ordinary citizens, contrasting it with the leadership style of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She emphasized the transformative vision of the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enabling individuals from humble backgrounds to play significant roles in governance.

