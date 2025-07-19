Scandal Unfolds: Ex-President Yoon's Legal Battle

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been indicted on further criminal charges, including abuse of power and document forgery, following his controversial declaration of martial law. This development comes just three months after his formal removal from office, extending his jail time as he anticipates trial.

Yoon, who was returned to prison as investigators intensified their probe, is accused of bypassing legal protocols by consulting only select Cabinet members for martial law approval. This move led to significant political turmoil in South Korea, culminating in his impeachment and imprisonment.

Amid ongoing investigations, Yoon's actions, deemed as attempts to counter the opposition Democratic Party, are under scrutiny. Despite his release from custody earlier this year, the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss him led to a snap election and fresh legislature to investigate his alleged misuse of power.

