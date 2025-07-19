Mamata Banerjee Condemns BJP's Divisive Politics in Assam

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Assam, accusing it of threatening Bengali-speaking residents in the north-eastern state. Banerjee claims these individuals are being persecuted despite their desire to peacefully live alongside others while respecting linguistic and religious diversity.

The Trinamool Congress leader has repeatedly charged the BJP and central government with targeting Bengali-speaking migrants often labeled as 'illegal Bangladeshi' or 'Rohingya.' Her comments underscore a broader accusation that the BJP's divisive approach has exceeded acceptable limits.

This comes in the wake of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remark accusing Banerjee of prioritizing Bengali-speaking Muslims. As political tensions mount, Banerjee, demonstrating her defiant stance, recently led a protest in Kolkata against alleged mistreatment in BJP-ruled states.

(With inputs from agencies.)