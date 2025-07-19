Political Tensions Surge as RJD MP Slams PM Modi Over Bihar Crime Silence
RJD MP Manoj Jha criticizes PM Modi for ignoring Bihar's crime wave while focusing on West Bengal. Jha highlights 37 murders in Bihar over 15 days, accusing Modi of selective intervention. The criticism comes as Modi targets West Bengal's TMC government over women's safety during a speech in Durgapur.
The political spotlight is on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Rashtriya Janata Dal's MP Manoj Kumar Jha lambasts him for allegedly constructing "a mountain of lies" and neglecting the escalating crime situation in Bihar. Jha pointedly noted the silence from the Prime Minister regarding the 37 murder cases reported in the state over a two-week period.
Jha's remarks were delivered with intensity as he criticized PM Modi for dispatching fact-finding teams to West Bengal and Telangana but ignoring similar issues in Bihar. His comments come against the backdrop of Modi's recent condemnation of the West Bengal government, led by the Trinamool Congress, for purportedly failing to ensure women's safety.
In a public address at Durgapur, Modi expressed indignation over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in West Bengal, implicating the state's safety environment under the TMC rule. He connected these incidents to a broader narrative of neglect and alleged affiliation of accused individuals with the TMC, urging for better accountability and protection for women.
