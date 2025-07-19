Baghel Accuses BJP of Targeting Congress Amidst Son's Arrest

In the midst of growing political tension, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has leveled serious accusations against the BJP, alleging a targeted campaign against Congress leaders to tarnish their reputations. Baghel has specifically highlighted the repeated targeting of the Gandhi family, accusing the BJP of trying to defame prominent figures to compensate for their own shortcomings.

The allegations come on the heels of the Enforcement Directorate's recent arrest of Baghel's son, Chaitanya, in connection with an investigation into an alleged multi-crore liquor scam. This action occurred shortly after the agency conducted raids at Chaitanya's residence in Chhattisgarh, as part of a wider probe into money laundering and financial irregularities.

Amid these developments, Baghel has announced a statewide protest against what he perceives as attempts to shift control of Chhattisgarh's power and industrial sectors to Adani. He plans a 'chakka jam' on July 22, protesting the alleged conspiracies to weaken the Congress party and hand over the state's resources to corporate interests.