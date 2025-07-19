Left Menu

Baghel Accuses BJP of Targeting Congress Amidst Son's Arrest

Bhupesh Baghel, former Chhattisgarh CM, has accused BJP of targeting Congress to defame its leaders, especially the Gandhi family, amidst his son's arrest. The Enforcement Directorate's action, linked to a multi-crore liquor scam investigation, follows raids at Chaitanya Baghel's residence as part of broader money laundering inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:09 IST
Baghel Accuses BJP of Targeting Congress Amidst Son's Arrest
Former Chhattisgarh CM and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of growing political tension, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has leveled serious accusations against the BJP, alleging a targeted campaign against Congress leaders to tarnish their reputations. Baghel has specifically highlighted the repeated targeting of the Gandhi family, accusing the BJP of trying to defame prominent figures to compensate for their own shortcomings.

The allegations come on the heels of the Enforcement Directorate's recent arrest of Baghel's son, Chaitanya, in connection with an investigation into an alleged multi-crore liquor scam. This action occurred shortly after the agency conducted raids at Chaitanya's residence in Chhattisgarh, as part of a wider probe into money laundering and financial irregularities.

Amid these developments, Baghel has announced a statewide protest against what he perceives as attempts to shift control of Chhattisgarh's power and industrial sectors to Adani. He plans a 'chakka jam' on July 22, protesting the alleged conspiracies to weaken the Congress party and hand over the state's resources to corporate interests.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025