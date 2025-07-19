Political Unrest Erupts as Chhattisgarh Congress Rallies Against Central Agencies

The Chhattisgarh Congress has announced plans for an economic blockade across the state on July 22, protesting the recent arrest of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The arrest, linked to an alleged liquor scam, has sparked claims of political targeting by the BJP-run central government.

State Congress chief Deepak Baij condemned the use of federal agencies to intimidate political opponents, labeling the arrest as part of a broader strategy to suppress Congress leaders. He argued that the ruling party's objective is to marginalize opposition voices, while controlling Chhattisgarh's natural resources in favor of billionaire businessman Adani.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated that Chaitanya's arrest without any prior notice violates constitutional rights, criticizing it as a calculated move by the BJP. Baghel affirmed the Congress's commitment to combating the alleged misappropriation of Chhattisgarh's resources and vowed to continue the fight against central pressures.

