Kiren Rijiju Asserts India is Safest for Minorities
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju declared that minorities enjoy complete freedom in India thanks to the Hindu majority, asserting India as the safest place for minorities. He challenged narratives of minority persecution, emphasizing equal treatment under the Constitution and India's history of offering refuge to minorities from neighboring countries.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has asserted that minorities enjoy complete freedom and protection in India, crediting the Hindu majority for this status. In an interview, Rijiju emphasized that no minority members are leaving India due to deprivation, countering claims of minority oppression by a 'left-backed campaign.'
Rijiju highlighted India's equal legal treatment of all communities, stressing that India has historically offered refuge to minorities from countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka. He noted that the constitutional framework ensures safety and equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of religious demographics.
Addressing safety concerns raised by Muslims, Rijiju emphasized that any threats within majority Muslim areas should be handled by state authorities to ensure safety for all. He argued that minorities receive significant government benefits, and accusations of their endangerment harm India's reputation.
