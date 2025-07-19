Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju Asserts India is Safest for Minorities

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju declared that minorities enjoy complete freedom in India thanks to the Hindu majority, asserting India as the safest place for minorities. He challenged narratives of minority persecution, emphasizing equal treatment under the Constitution and India's history of offering refuge to minorities from neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:41 IST
Kiren Rijiju Asserts India is Safest for Minorities
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has asserted that minorities enjoy complete freedom and protection in India, crediting the Hindu majority for this status. In an interview, Rijiju emphasized that no minority members are leaving India due to deprivation, countering claims of minority oppression by a 'left-backed campaign.'

Rijiju highlighted India's equal legal treatment of all communities, stressing that India has historically offered refuge to minorities from countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka. He noted that the constitutional framework ensures safety and equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of religious demographics.

Addressing safety concerns raised by Muslims, Rijiju emphasized that any threats within majority Muslim areas should be handled by state authorities to ensure safety for all. He argued that minorities receive significant government benefits, and accusations of their endangerment harm India's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025