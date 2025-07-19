INDIA Bloc's Strategic Virtual Summit: Opposition Poised for Monsoon Session
The INDIA bloc parties convened a virtual meeting to form a united front for the upcoming Parliament Monsoon session. With over 20 political parties participating, leaders discussed various pressing issues including electoral reforms, regional violence, and government accountability. The session aims to reinforce opposition unity.
The INDIA bloc parties gathered virtually on Saturday to forge consensus on significant issues they aim to spotlight during the Monsoon session of Parliament, emphasizing their message of unity.
With representation from over 20 political groups, the meeting drew prominent figures like Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, along with CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya, discussing matters from electoral roll revisions to geopolitical tensions involving India and Pakistan.
Key topics for the session include demands for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, addressing women's safety, economic challenges, and government accountability, highlighting their cohesive approach amidst the political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
