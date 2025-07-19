Political Tensions Escalate: Dubey vs Thackeray Remarks Stir Controversy

In a heated exchange highlighting rising political tensions, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his controversial remarks suggesting violence against the Marathi community. Dubey pointed out that no BJP leader condemned the remarks, sparking anger among regional leaders.

Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), responded sharply to Nishikant Dubey's comments with a provocative statement affirming the protection of Marathi identity. Thackeray's remarks emphasized the importance of learning and speaking the Marathi language for those residing in Maharashtra.

The controversy underscores a broader struggle over regional and linguistic identities in India's political landscape, with Dubey asserting his pride in the Hindi language while criticizing past actions against non-Marathi groups. Both parties continue to engage in verbal sparring, reflecting deep-seated tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)