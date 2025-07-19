INDIA Bloc's United Front: Opposition Gears Up for Monsoon Session Showdown
The INDIA bloc's opposition parties resolved to address key issues during Parliament's Monsoon session, including the lack of justice for the Pahalgam attack, foreign policy failures, and electoral roll revisions in Bihar. They aim to hold the government accountable while emphasizing unity and addressing concerns affecting the nation.
Opposition parties under the INDIA bloc aim to challenge the government during the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. The bloc, comprising 24 parties, intends to address pressing issues, including unresolved justice for the Pahalgam attack and foreign policy failures.
During an online meeting, leaders expressed a unified stance on several key topics, ranging from electoral rights concerns in Bihar to alleged governmental inaction. The bloc seeks to emphasize the importance of Parliament and hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi accountable.
Notably absent were senior leaders like Mamata Banerjee and AAP, which has distanced itself from the bloc. As the Monsoon session approaches, the opposition remains determined to address various national concerns, from social equity to inflation and unemployment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
