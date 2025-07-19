Left Menu

INDIA Bloc's United Front: Opposition Gears Up for Monsoon Session Showdown

The INDIA bloc's opposition parties resolved to address key issues during Parliament's Monsoon session, including the lack of justice for the Pahalgam attack, foreign policy failures, and electoral roll revisions in Bihar. They aim to hold the government accountable while emphasizing unity and addressing concerns affecting the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:29 IST
INDIA Bloc's United Front: Opposition Gears Up for Monsoon Session Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties under the INDIA bloc aim to challenge the government during the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. The bloc, comprising 24 parties, intends to address pressing issues, including unresolved justice for the Pahalgam attack and foreign policy failures.

During an online meeting, leaders expressed a unified stance on several key topics, ranging from electoral rights concerns in Bihar to alleged governmental inaction. The bloc seeks to emphasize the importance of Parliament and hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi accountable.

Notably absent were senior leaders like Mamata Banerjee and AAP, which has distanced itself from the bloc. As the Monsoon session approaches, the opposition remains determined to address various national concerns, from social equity to inflation and unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025