AAP's Sanjay Singh to Spotlight Trump Ceasefire Claims in Parliament

A day before Parliament's monsoon session, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh announced plans to raise pressing issues, notably US President Donald Trump's claims of facilitating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the context of a proposed trade deal. Singh demands Prime Minister Narendra Modi provide a statement on the matter.

The AAP leader underscored the urgency of addressing national security, accusing Trump of overstepping by alleging five jets were downed. Singh intends to highlight these points, along with concerns about the demolition of livelihoods in Purvanchal and Uttar Pradesh's closure of 5,000 schools, as Parliament convenes.

The government aims to advance several bills during the session, scheduled from July 21 to August 21. Key legislative proposals include amendments to the Manipur GST, taxation laws, and the Indian Institutes of Management Act. Meanwhile, efforts towards digitizing parliamentary workflows continue, with AI-translated documents for greater public access and understanding.

