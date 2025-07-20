AAP Demands PM's Clarity on US-India Ceasefire Claims Amid Parliament Session

On the eve of the monsoon session of Parliament, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address US President Donald Trump's assertions about mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan as part of a US trade deal.

Singh stated that this issue pertains to national security, emphasizing the need for Modi to provide a clear statement in Parliament. The AAP MP intends to prominently raise concerns, including allegations of five jets being downed under dubious circumstances and local governance issues like the closure of schools in Uttar Pradesh and a supposed election scam in Bihar.

With the monsoon session commencing on July 21, the government is set to advance its legislative agenda, which encompasses several key bills. These include amendments to the Manipur GST, taxation laws, and regulation of mines, as well as efforts to promote transparency and digital empowerment within Parliamentary operations.

