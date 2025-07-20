Brittas Criticizes Gandhi: A Rift in Kerala's Opposition Dynamics

CPI(M) leader John Brittas has delivered a pointed criticism of the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of creating division within the opposition in Kerala by aligning the state's Congress unit with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Brittas suggests that rather than uniting secular forces, Gandhi's actions are fostering confusion.

Brittas, a Rajya Sabha MP, remarked that the opposition's primary role should be to coalesce secular entities instead of instigating discord. He claimed the Kerala Congress was not affiliated with the national Congress, but rather part of a BJP alliance, urging Gandhi to maturely understand the political landscape.

This clash comes in light of Gandhi's comments that both the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and CPI(M) lack empathy for the public. Amid preparations for the Parliament session, the opposition bloc, INDIA, plans to address these concerns, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarity on crucial national matters—a call echoed by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

