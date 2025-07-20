Left Menu

Heated Exchange Lands MLA Rohit Pawar in Trouble

The Mumbai police have filed a case against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar for obstructing public servants. An altercation with police at Azad Maidan station, involving Pawar and his colleague Jitendra Awhad following a political clash, led to the charges. The incident followed a clash at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:20 IST
Heated Exchange Lands MLA Rohit Pawar in Trouble
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar by the Mumbai police for allegedly obstructing public servants in their duties, an official reported on Sunday.

The altercation occurred at the Azad Maidan police station when Rohit Pawar, accompanied by fellow MLA Jitendra Awhad, visited the premises to see an injured party worker after a political scuffle at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan.

The incident escalated as Pawar was caught in a heated exchange with the police, reportedly shouting threats. The confrontation has resulted in formal charges being laid against Pawar for obstructing public officials.

