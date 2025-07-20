Left Menu

Potential Political Shift in Maharashtra: Speculation Rises Amidst Shiv Sena and BJP Discussions

Political tensions in Maharashtra intensify as Shiv Sena's UBT faction engages with BJP leadership, sparking speculation of a possible alliance shift. Despite recent interactions, political figures remain wary of potential betrayal to the current Maha Vikas Agadhi coalition, emphasizing the implications of such a merger.

In a move stirring political waters, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray recently met Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, fueling speculation about a potential realignment in the state's political landscape. Notably, Nationalist Congress Party's Prashant Jagtap suggested a reunion with BJP wouldn't shock Maharashtrians, reminiscing on unexpected political developments since 2019.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP Pune city president, candidly expressed skepticism about the durability of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s allegiance to the Maha Vikas Agadhi coalition. He cautioned against compromising the ideological mandate that voters supported, stressing the ramifications of rekindling ties with the BJP.

The speculation intensified after significant meetings involving UBT leaders like Aaditya and Uddhav Thackeray with CM Fadnavis. This prompted discourse, especially in light of past defeats attributed to internal strife and strategic missteps within the MVA alliance. Past political shifts, such as the 2022 Shiv Sena split, underline the volatility of Maharashtra's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

