INDIA Bloc Intensifies Pressure on Modi Over Pahalgam Attack

The INDIA bloc is set to pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Pahalgam terror attack concerns during the upcoming Parliament session, according to CPI general secretary D Raja.

Discussions also focused on the controversial special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, deemed a threat to voter representation, particularly among Dalits and tribals.

Opposition leaders plan to highlight multiple issues, including 'one nation, one poll' and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, as well as express dissatisfaction with governance in Bihar, attributing recent violence to divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)