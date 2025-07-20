Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Intensifies Pressure on Modi Over Pahalgam Attack

CPI general secretary D Raja announced the INDIA bloc's decision to demand a statement from Prime Minister Modi regarding the Pahalgam terror attack in the upcoming Parliament session. Additional concerns include the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar and wider issues such as one nation one poll, and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:04 IST
INDIA Bloc Intensifies Pressure on Modi Over Pahalgam Attack
The INDIA bloc is set to pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Pahalgam terror attack concerns during the upcoming Parliament session, according to CPI general secretary D Raja.

Discussions also focused on the controversial special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, deemed a threat to voter representation, particularly among Dalits and tribals.

Opposition leaders plan to highlight multiple issues, including 'one nation, one poll' and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, as well as express dissatisfaction with governance in Bihar, attributing recent violence to divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

