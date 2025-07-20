Left Menu

BJP Assam's Strategic Vision: Prepping for 2026 Assembly Showdown

BJP leaders in Assam, focusing on the 2026 assembly elections, discussed organizational strategies during a two-day meeting. The agenda included candidate selection, campaign strategy, and performance evaluation of current MLAs. With new schemes launching, the party aims to strengthen its position in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:37 IST
BJP Assam's Strategic Vision: Prepping for 2026 Assembly Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of next year's assembly elections, Assam's ruling BJP convened for an intensive two-day session to craft organizational strategies and establish a roadmap. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that these discussions would guide the party's election preparations moving forward.

The meeting, attended by senior BJP figures, was held at a resort in Sonapur on Guwahati's outskirts. State BJP president Dilip Saikia highlighted the focus on the state's political landscape and strategies for the 2026 assembly polls.

Key topics included manifesto preparation, candidate selection, and campaign tactics. Sarma noted the possibility of new candidate entries, driven by factors like existing MLA performance evaluations and forthcoming government schemes set to launch from August 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025