BJP Assam's Strategic Vision: Prepping for 2026 Assembly Showdown

In anticipation of next year's assembly elections, Assam's ruling BJP convened for an intensive two-day session to craft organizational strategies and establish a roadmap. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that these discussions would guide the party's election preparations moving forward.

The meeting, attended by senior BJP figures, was held at a resort in Sonapur on Guwahati's outskirts. State BJP president Dilip Saikia highlighted the focus on the state's political landscape and strategies for the 2026 assembly polls.

Key topics included manifesto preparation, candidate selection, and campaign tactics. Sarma noted the possibility of new candidate entries, driven by factors like existing MLA performance evaluations and forthcoming government schemes set to launch from August 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)