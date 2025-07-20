Putin and Iran Forge Bonds Amid Middle East Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Ali Larijani, a senior aide to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Sunday to discuss escalating tensions in the Middle East. The conversation focused on the situation surrounding Iran's nuclear programme amid heightened regional turmoil.

The visit marks nearly a month since Putin's talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and highlights Russia's consistent diplomatic engagement with Tehran. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting further on the assessments shared by Larijani.

Amidst these developments, Russia reaffirms its support for Iran's civil nuclear ambitions under IAEA guidelines. Despite the strategic treaty they share, Russia and Iran are both committed to avoiding military conflict and pursuing political consultations to de-escalate tensions.

