Congress Leadership Clash: Muraleedharan vs. Tharoor
Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan criticized colleague Shashi Tharoor for his stance on national security, declaring Tharoor unwelcome at state capital events. Tharoor insists national security transcends party loyalty. The rift highlights internal party tension following recent border issues, reflecting differing approaches to national and party allegiances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:20 IST
In a stark political development, senior Congress figure K Muraleedharan has criticized fellow party member Shashi Tharoor over his stance concerning national security matters.
Muraleedharan declared that Tharoor would not be invited to party events in Thiruvananthapuram until he adjusts his position, signaling internal discord.
The situation intensified after Tharoor defended his perspective, highlighting that national security should surpass political allegiances. Tharoor's position has faced scrutiny within Congress, reflecting the ongoing dichotomy of national vs. party priorities.
