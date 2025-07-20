Left Menu

Congress Leadership Clash: Muraleedharan vs. Tharoor

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan criticized colleague Shashi Tharoor for his stance on national security, declaring Tharoor unwelcome at state capital events. Tharoor insists national security transcends party loyalty. The rift highlights internal party tension following recent border issues, reflecting differing approaches to national and party allegiances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:20 IST
Congress Leadership Clash: Muraleedharan vs. Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark political development, senior Congress figure K Muraleedharan has criticized fellow party member Shashi Tharoor over his stance concerning national security matters.

Muraleedharan declared that Tharoor would not be invited to party events in Thiruvananthapuram until he adjusts his position, signaling internal discord.

The situation intensified after Tharoor defended his perspective, highlighting that national security should surpass political allegiances. Tharoor's position has faced scrutiny within Congress, reflecting the ongoing dichotomy of national vs. party priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025