Prashant Kishor Sparks Political Reform Campaign in Bihar

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, reignited his reform campaign in Bihar with criticism of Lalu, Nitish, and Modi. He vowed no 'Baahubali' candidates, emphasizing grassroots involvement and targeted BJP's Dilip Jaiswal over allegations. Bihar's upcoming Assembly elections pose a significant test for Kishor's vision and party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:48 IST
Prashant Kishor Sparks Political Reform Campaign in Bihar
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor today campaigning in East Champaran. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, the visionary behind the Jan Suraaj Party, has reignited his political reform campaign in Bihar with a fiery critique against notable leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remarks were made during his visit to East Champaran, marking the commencement of his Jan Suraaj Padayatra.

Kishor conveyed his views to mediapersons, expressing dissatisfaction with both past and current leadership for failing the people of Bihar. Emphasizing the need for change, he stated, "People desire liberation from leaders like Lalu, Nitish, and Modi." Kishor highlighted that the Jan Suraaj Party would field candidates from common backgrounds, rejecting any form of 'Baahubali' influence in politics.

As the Bihar Assembly elections draw near, Kishor also criticized Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, accusing him of evading allegations of serious misdeeds. "There are grave allegations against Jaiswal, yet he remains silent," Kishor noted, indicating an aggressive campaign strategy against him and the BJP. The elections, anticipated later this year, are a pivotal moment for Jan Suraaj's vision of transformation in Bihar.

