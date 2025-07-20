Prashant Kishor Sparks Political Reform Campaign in Bihar

Prashant Kishor, the visionary behind the Jan Suraaj Party, has reignited his political reform campaign in Bihar with a fiery critique against notable leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remarks were made during his visit to East Champaran, marking the commencement of his Jan Suraaj Padayatra.

Kishor conveyed his views to mediapersons, expressing dissatisfaction with both past and current leadership for failing the people of Bihar. Emphasizing the need for change, he stated, "People desire liberation from leaders like Lalu, Nitish, and Modi." Kishor highlighted that the Jan Suraaj Party would field candidates from common backgrounds, rejecting any form of 'Baahubali' influence in politics.

As the Bihar Assembly elections draw near, Kishor also criticized Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, accusing him of evading allegations of serious misdeeds. "There are grave allegations against Jaiswal, yet he remains silent," Kishor noted, indicating an aggressive campaign strategy against him and the BJP. The elections, anticipated later this year, are a pivotal moment for Jan Suraaj's vision of transformation in Bihar.