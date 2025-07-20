Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Criticizes AAP's Punjab Governance

BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused the Mann-led Punjab government of failing on all fronts, attributing governance shortcomings to AAP leaders rejected by Delhi voters. Thakur claimed the AAP government failed to fulfill promises such as jobs and minimum support prices, and faces unrest with potential party resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:11 IST
Anurag Thakur Criticizes AAP's Punjab Governance
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique delivered on Sunday, BJP MP Anurag Thakur targeted the Mann government for its perceived failures in Punjab. Thakur asserted that the administration, allegedly run by AAP leaders unpopular in Delhi, has fallen short on various crucial issues, including law and order and the drug problem.

Speaking in Bathinda, Thakur drew parallels between the current governance in Punjab and the UPA regime, insinuating external control over the state's leadership. He alleged that influential figures involved in the Delhi excise case were remotely managing Punjab's affairs from within.

Thakur expressed skepticism about the AAP's unfulfilled promises, such as job creation and a drug-free Punjab, and warned of rising discontent within the party. He encouraged BJP members to strengthen efforts toward establishing a robust alternative for Punjab's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025