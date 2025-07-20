Anurag Thakur Criticizes AAP's Punjab Governance
BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused the Mann-led Punjab government of failing on all fronts, attributing governance shortcomings to AAP leaders rejected by Delhi voters. Thakur claimed the AAP government failed to fulfill promises such as jobs and minimum support prices, and faces unrest with potential party resignations.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique delivered on Sunday, BJP MP Anurag Thakur targeted the Mann government for its perceived failures in Punjab. Thakur asserted that the administration, allegedly run by AAP leaders unpopular in Delhi, has fallen short on various crucial issues, including law and order and the drug problem.
Speaking in Bathinda, Thakur drew parallels between the current governance in Punjab and the UPA regime, insinuating external control over the state's leadership. He alleged that influential figures involved in the Delhi excise case were remotely managing Punjab's affairs from within.
Thakur expressed skepticism about the AAP's unfulfilled promises, such as job creation and a drug-free Punjab, and warned of rising discontent within the party. He encouraged BJP members to strengthen efforts toward establishing a robust alternative for Punjab's political future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
