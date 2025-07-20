Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls Midhun Reddy's Arrest a Political Vendetta

In a strong political statement, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the President of the YSR Congress Party and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, has condemned the recent arrest of Lok Sabha MP PV Midhun Reddy. Reddy, who was apprehended by the Special Investigation Team of the Andhra Pradesh police in connection with a ₹3,200 crore liquor scam, has been described by the YSRCP leader as a victim of 'political conspiracy'.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a recent social media post, accused the current TDP-led coalition government of orchestrating this arrest to silence and discredit the YSRCP. 'This is a targeted act of political vendetta by the TDP Government to cover up its own scams and failures,' he asserted. He further criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who faces his own allegations regarding a liquor policy scandal from 2014 to 2019, for trying to 'nullify his case' while unjustly targeting the YSRCP.

Highlighting the revival of corrupt liquor practices, Reddy alleged that the present government has reversed efforts made by the YSRCP, like dismantling illegal liquor outlets. He pointed fingers at corruption creeping back into the liquor license process. Asserting misuse of state forces and media, Reddy described the allegations against his party as a 'baseless, politically motivated case'. He urged the people to see through such conspiracies, promising that YSRCP would continue to stand resiliently with them.