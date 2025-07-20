Left Menu

Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls Midhun Reddy's Arrest a Political Vendetta

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the arrest of YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy, calling it a political conspiracy. Accusing the TDP government of targeting YSRCP leaders while reviving corrupt liquor practices, he alleged misuse of state agencies to settle scores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:26 IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls Midhun Reddy's Arrest a Political Vendetta
YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong political statement, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the President of the YSR Congress Party and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, has condemned the recent arrest of Lok Sabha MP PV Midhun Reddy. Reddy, who was apprehended by the Special Investigation Team of the Andhra Pradesh police in connection with a ₹3,200 crore liquor scam, has been described by the YSRCP leader as a victim of 'political conspiracy'.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a recent social media post, accused the current TDP-led coalition government of orchestrating this arrest to silence and discredit the YSRCP. 'This is a targeted act of political vendetta by the TDP Government to cover up its own scams and failures,' he asserted. He further criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who faces his own allegations regarding a liquor policy scandal from 2014 to 2019, for trying to 'nullify his case' while unjustly targeting the YSRCP.

Highlighting the revival of corrupt liquor practices, Reddy alleged that the present government has reversed efforts made by the YSRCP, like dismantling illegal liquor outlets. He pointed fingers at corruption creeping back into the liquor license process. Asserting misuse of state forces and media, Reddy described the allegations against his party as a 'baseless, politically motivated case'. He urged the people to see through such conspiracies, promising that YSRCP would continue to stand resiliently with them.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025