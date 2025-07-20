Rahul Gandhi Criticized by CPI Leader for Comparing Left Parties with RSS

In a sharp rebuke, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, stating that his comparison of the RSS with left parties showed a lack of maturity. Kumar insisted that Gandhi, being a leader of the INDIA bloc, should not make such 'immature and apolitical' statements and expressed concerns about Gandhi's capacity to lead the alliance effectively.

The CPI leader further accused the Congress of acting as a 'B-team' for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighting the defection of several Congress leaders to the BJP and questioning Gandhi's role in this political shift. He urged the Congress to address these issues seriously.

Moreover, the CPI leader called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the all-party meeting over recent developments, such as the Pahalgam attack and subsequent actions. Meanwhile, CPI General Secretary D Raja and CPI(M) Politburo member M A Baby criticized Gandhi's comments during the INDIA bloc meeting, urging restraint and emphasizing the historical role of left parties in countering the RSS-BJP nexus.