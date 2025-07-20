Eknath Shinde Criticizes Opposition, Applauds Medical Heroes

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, used the metaphor of Roman emperor Nero to criticize Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde questioned the opposition's tendency to criticize the Election Commission selectively when results do not favor them.

In a discussion highlighting the Mahayuti government's success, Shinde pointed to historic schemes for women, celebrating how they helped secure the party's return to power. He identified himself as a committed party worker, dedicating his time to serve the public.

Shinde also praised doctors for their essential role in society, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged the community to refrain from targeting medical professionals during crises, recognizing their vital contributions despite challenging circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)