Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition Demands Discussion on Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor
During the Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress and allied opposition parties are pressing for discussions on the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire with Pakistan. Congress aims to hold the government accountable for these issues, including internal security lapses.
- Country:
- India
As the Monsoon session of Parliament commences, Congress and opposition parties have given adjournment notices in both houses seeking urgent discussions on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.
The Congress, along with INDIA bloc parties, is working to challenge the government by addressing issues like the Pahalgam attack, former U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire with Pakistan, and electoral roll revisions in Bihar.
Multiple MPs, including Congress Rajya Sabha member Randeep Surjewala, are pushing for the suspension of parliamentary business to discuss these matters, highlighting the need for accountability in security lapses and foreign policy actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Conflict: Gaza Strikes and Ceasefire Efforts Intensify
Israeli Delegation Heads to Qatar: Hopes for Ceasefire and Hostage Deal
Smotrich Slams Gaza Aid, Challenges Netanyahu Amid Ceasefire Talks
Ceasefire Efforts Strained Amid New Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza
Inconclusive Talks: Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Stalemate in Qatar