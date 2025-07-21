Left Menu

Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition Demands Discussion on Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor

During the Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress and allied opposition parties are pressing for discussions on the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire with Pakistan. Congress aims to hold the government accountable for these issues, including internal security lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 10:07 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition Demands Discussion on Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the Monsoon session of Parliament commences, Congress and opposition parties have given adjournment notices in both houses seeking urgent discussions on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

The Congress, along with INDIA bloc parties, is working to challenge the government by addressing issues like the Pahalgam attack, former U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire with Pakistan, and electoral roll revisions in Bihar.

Multiple MPs, including Congress Rajya Sabha member Randeep Surjewala, are pushing for the suspension of parliamentary business to discuss these matters, highlighting the need for accountability in security lapses and foreign policy actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

 Global
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How did COVID-19 affect market volatility across emerging economies?

Explainable AI framework flags student overreliance on generative tools

How AI strengthens pharma supply chains against global disruptions

AI analyzes handwriting to detect Parkinson’s disease early

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025