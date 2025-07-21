Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition Demands Discussion on Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor

As the Monsoon session of Parliament commences, Congress and opposition parties have given adjournment notices in both houses seeking urgent discussions on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

The Congress, along with INDIA bloc parties, is working to challenge the government by addressing issues like the Pahalgam attack, former U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire with Pakistan, and electoral roll revisions in Bihar.

Multiple MPs, including Congress Rajya Sabha member Randeep Surjewala, are pushing for the suspension of parliamentary business to discuss these matters, highlighting the need for accountability in security lapses and foreign policy actions.

