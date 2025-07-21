Left Menu

Anwar Raja Joins DMK: A Strategic Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

AIADMK's Anwar Raja, a prominent minority leader from Ramanathapuram, shifts allegiance to the DMK, citing threats from BJP policies and AIADMK's ties with BJP. The decision highlights political dynamics in Tamil Nadu, with Raja criticizing AIADMK's leadership and expressing concerns over BJP's influence in the state.

In a significant political development, AIADMK's organising secretary and former MP Anwar Raja joined the DMK in a move witnessed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Raja, a key minority leader from Ramanathapuram, made the switch amidst ongoing opposition to AIADMK's alliance with the BJP.

Raja has been vocally critical of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, especially in light of the party's rekindled ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The former AIADMK stalwart expressed a desire to preserve Tamil Nadu's autonomy and counter what he sees as aggressive central government policies, including the imposition of Hindi.

Addressing the press, Raja outlined his concerns, alleging a BJP strategy aimed at dismantling the AIADMK before contesting against the DMK. He further noted the absence of a clear endorsement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah of Palaniswami as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate, highlighting uncertainties within the party's ranks.

