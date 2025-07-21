Anwar Raja Joins DMK: A Strategic Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

In a significant political development, AIADMK's organising secretary and former MP Anwar Raja joined the DMK in a move witnessed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Raja, a key minority leader from Ramanathapuram, made the switch amidst ongoing opposition to AIADMK's alliance with the BJP.

Raja has been vocally critical of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, especially in light of the party's rekindled ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The former AIADMK stalwart expressed a desire to preserve Tamil Nadu's autonomy and counter what he sees as aggressive central government policies, including the imposition of Hindi.

Addressing the press, Raja outlined his concerns, alleging a BJP strategy aimed at dismantling the AIADMK before contesting against the DMK. He further noted the absence of a clear endorsement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah of Palaniswami as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate, highlighting uncertainties within the party's ranks.