Kharge Demands Clarification on Trump's Ceasefire Claims in Operation Sindoor

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge criticized US President Donald Trump for claiming mediation in the India-Pakistan ceasefire during Operation Sindoor. Kharge demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi address security lapses and Trump's statements. The Rajya Sabha experienced upheaval as the issue prompted discussion and a Congress-led walkout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly criticized US President Donald Trump's assertions of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, labelling them as 'humiliating' for the nation. Kharge has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify these claims and also address the unanswered issues surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack.

During a tumultuous session in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge, accompanied by other Congress members, demanded a thorough debate on several pertinent issues, spanning the Pahalgam security lapse to Trump's ceasefire remarks. The session faced a brief adjournment, followed by a walkout by the Congress during the Question Hour, in protest of the government's silence.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, was a strategic military response to the Pahalgam incident that left 26 civilians dead. A ceasefire was reached on May 10. Despite support from all political factions for the operation, Kharge insists on government disclosure of the full situation, seeking transparency and accountability on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

