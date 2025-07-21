Left Menu

Yen's Response to Japan's Political Shake-up

The yen firmed after Japan's ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house, amid political uncertainty and U.S. tariff negotiations. Despite strengthening, the yen remained near recent lows as investors focused on Japan's political situation and upcoming U.S. tariff deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen experienced a strengthening following the loss of a majority by Japan's ruling coalition in the upper house elections. Investors were prepared for the political upset and are monitoring ongoing U.S. tariff negotiations.

Despite the yen's rise, it remained close to last week's lows due to concerns over Japan's political and fiscal stability. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba faces increased scrutiny after failing to secure a majority.

The timing coincides with pressing tariff talks with the U.S. and adds complexity to Japan's economic landscape, as investor focus also turns to global markets in anticipation of moves by the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

