Chhattisgarh Political Drama: ED's Action and Allegations of Vendetta
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the central government of orchestrating an Enforcement Directorate action against his son as a diversion tactic to deflect attention from a tree felling issue involving Adani in the state assembly. He claims the action is politically motivated as the Congress party raised the environmental issue.
In a significant political development, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has alleged that recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) actions against his son, Chaitanya Baghel, are a strategic move aimed at silencing their party's stance on illegal tree felling in the state.
The allegations come in the wake of Chaitanya's arrest linked to a money laundering case connected to a liquor scam. Bhupesh Baghel, addressing reporters outside the Parliament, suggested that these moves are intended to shield business interests involved in the alleged environmental violation.
Baghel reiterated his belief in the judiciary while highlighting what he perceives as political vendetta at play, alleging a misuse of central agencies to intimidate political adversaries.
