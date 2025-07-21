Chhattisgarh Political Drama: ED's Action and Allegations of Vendetta

In a significant political development, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has alleged that recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) actions against his son, Chaitanya Baghel, are a strategic move aimed at silencing their party's stance on illegal tree felling in the state.

The allegations come in the wake of Chaitanya's arrest linked to a money laundering case connected to a liquor scam. Bhupesh Baghel, addressing reporters outside the Parliament, suggested that these moves are intended to shield business interests involved in the alleged environmental violation.

Baghel reiterated his belief in the judiciary while highlighting what he perceives as political vendetta at play, alleging a misuse of central agencies to intimidate political adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)