Mamata Banerjee Rallies Against 'Linguistic Terrorism' for Bengali Pride

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has intensified her campaign for Bengali pride, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of practicing 'linguistic terrorism' aimed at marginalizing the Bengali identity. Addressing a massive rally in Kolkata, Banerjee vowed to defeat the BJP in the 2026 assembly elections and to continue the fight at the national level.

During the Martyrs' Day gathering, Banerjee criticized attempts to erase the identity and language of Bengalis, citing examples like NRC notices and exclusion from voter lists. She challenged the BJP's efforts and accused them of harassment, warning of comparable protests against BJP leaders if this continues.

Banerjee also criticized both the BJP and the Election Commission for conspiring against Bengali interests, likening their actions to a 'Super Emergency.' She questioned Prime Minister Modi's democratic credentials and highlighted plans for state-wide protests against the BJP's measures affecting the Bengali language and community.

