Elon Musk's X Faces Political Allegations in France

Elon Musk's social media platform X is at the center of a contentious investigation by French prosecutors. The company has fiercely denied allegations of algorithmic bias and data fraud, labeling the probe as politically motivated and an attack on free speech.

This month, Paris prosecutors intensified their inquiry, purportedly at the behest of lawmaker Eric Bothorel, who accused X of manipulating its algorithms for foreign interference. X refutes these claims, suggesting they're a distortion of French law to serve a political agenda.

The investigation could exacerbate tensions between the U.S. and Europe over online discourse. X criticized the probe's methodology, questioning the impartiality of researchers involved and pointing out the organized crime charges that could lead to wiretapping employee devices.

