Elon Musk's X Faces Political Allegations in France
Elon Musk's social media platform X is embroiled in a controversy as French prosecutors launch a criminal investigation, alleging algorithmic bias and data malpractice. X accuses the probe of political motivations to curb free speech, highlighting tensions between U.S. and European views on online discourse.
Elon Musk's social media platform X is at the center of a contentious investigation by French prosecutors. The company has fiercely denied allegations of algorithmic bias and data fraud, labeling the probe as politically motivated and an attack on free speech.
This month, Paris prosecutors intensified their inquiry, purportedly at the behest of lawmaker Eric Bothorel, who accused X of manipulating its algorithms for foreign interference. X refutes these claims, suggesting they're a distortion of French law to serve a political agenda.
The investigation could exacerbate tensions between the U.S. and Europe over online discourse. X criticized the probe's methodology, questioning the impartiality of researchers involved and pointing out the organized crime charges that could lead to wiretapping employee devices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
