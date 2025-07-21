Left Menu

Peace Talks Hang in the Balance: Kremlin and Kyiv at Crossroads

The Kremlin expressed support for new peace talks with Ukraine, but noted that the two parties have widely differing positions and substantial diplomatic work is required. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has proposed fresh negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire, despite ongoing challenges in reaching an agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 16:03 IST
Peace Talks Hang in the Balance: Kremlin and Kyiv at Crossroads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin announced on Monday its willingness to engage in another round of peace negotiations with Ukraine, acknowledging that the parties face significantly divergent positions, necessitating extensive diplomatic efforts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy affirmed over the weekend that Kyiv had submitted an offer to Moscow for a new round of peace talks this week, aiming to hasten ceasefire negotiations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that Moscow would disclose the date for future discussions as soon as mutual understanding is achieved.

Peskov highlighted that drafts from both sides are currently being exchanged, although they remain diametrically opposed. Previous discussions in Istanbul during May and June, which resulted in prisoner exchanges, failed to produce a definitive ceasefire or conflict resolution between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025