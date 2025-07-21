Peace Talks Hang in the Balance: Kremlin and Kyiv at Crossroads
The Kremlin expressed support for new peace talks with Ukraine, but noted that the two parties have widely differing positions and substantial diplomatic work is required. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has proposed fresh negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire, despite ongoing challenges in reaching an agreement.
The Kremlin announced on Monday its willingness to engage in another round of peace negotiations with Ukraine, acknowledging that the parties face significantly divergent positions, necessitating extensive diplomatic efforts.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy affirmed over the weekend that Kyiv had submitted an offer to Moscow for a new round of peace talks this week, aiming to hasten ceasefire negotiations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that Moscow would disclose the date for future discussions as soon as mutual understanding is achieved.
Peskov highlighted that drafts from both sides are currently being exchanged, although they remain diametrically opposed. Previous discussions in Istanbul during May and June, which resulted in prisoner exchanges, failed to produce a definitive ceasefire or conflict resolution between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
