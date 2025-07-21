Left Menu

Veteran Communist Leader V S Achuthanandan's Health Condition Critical

V S Achuthanandan, former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Communist leader, remains in critical condition. State leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, visited him in the hospital, where he has been receiving treatment following a cardiac arrest. Official updates about his health status are yet to be released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-07-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 16:03 IST
Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Communist leader V S Achuthanandan's health remains critical. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with other state officials, visited him at the hospital on Monday.

Achuthanandan has been receiving medical care at a private facility since last month after suffering a cardiac arrest. His condition is closely monitored, but formal updates are unavailable.

This visit by prominent political figures underscores the importance of Achuthanandan in Kerala's political landscape, yet details about his progress remain under wraps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

