Tejashwi Yadav Hints at Election Boycott Amid Electoral Roll Controversy

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hinted at a possible boycott of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections due to controversy over the revision of electoral rolls. He accused the ruling NDA and the Election Commission of politicizing the electoral process, responding to queries outside the state assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:10 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), expressed serious concerns regarding the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. On Thursday, he revealed the possibility of the party boycotting the elections amidst allegations of bias in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

Addressing the media outside the state assembly during the penultimate day of the monsoon session, Yadav criticized the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for backing the electoral exercise. He expressed discontent, arguing that the Election Commission had become a 'political tool' for the government.

Yadav's remarks highlight the political tension surrounding the electoral process in Bihar, as opposition parties question the fairness and impartiality of the election-related procedures.

