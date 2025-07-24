Tejashwi Yadav Hints at Election Boycott Amid Electoral Roll Controversy

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), expressed serious concerns regarding the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. On Thursday, he revealed the possibility of the party boycotting the elections amidst allegations of bias in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

Addressing the media outside the state assembly during the penultimate day of the monsoon session, Yadav criticized the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for backing the electoral exercise. He expressed discontent, arguing that the Election Commission had become a 'political tool' for the government.

Yadav's remarks highlight the political tension surrounding the electoral process in Bihar, as opposition parties question the fairness and impartiality of the election-related procedures.