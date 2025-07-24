Bihar Assembly Erupts: RJD MLA Stands Firm Amidst Apology Controversy

In a fiery session of the Bihar legislative assembly, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra refused to back down from remarks deemed controversial by fellow members. The monsoon session became charged when Virendra's statement, during talks about the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list, was labeled inappropriate.

Explaining his stance to ANI, Bhai Virendra declared, "Apologise to whom? Some Assembly members aim to stifle the voice of Dalits, minorities, and backward classes. That will not happen. I am from Maner, where people are ready to fight. I will not apologise."

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha condemned the remarks, alleging Bhai Virendra sought to establish 'Gunda Raj.' Sinha argued that assembly time should focus on public interest questions, pointing out the incendiary nature of Virendra's language. In response, Virendra maintained his words were parliamentary and criticised attempts at censorship by reminding the assembly of its purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)