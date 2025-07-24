Left Menu

Hope for Peace: Israel Deems Hamas Ceasefire Proposal Workable

Israel considers Hamas' latest ceasefire proposal as 'workable'. This development comes amidst intensified violence in Gaza and the West Bank, triggered by the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. An official statement by Israeli authorities didn't disclose details, as U.S. envoys begin diplomatic talks in Europe.

Israel has labeled the latest ceasefire proposal from Hamas as "workable," sparking cautious optimism amidst an escalating conflict in Gaza and the West Bank. Details of the proposal remain under wraps as officials continue intensive diplomatic discussions in a bid to de-escalate the violence.

The proposal's timing coincides with urgent international diplomatic efforts, including U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's mission to engage European and Middle Eastern leaders. These talks aim at addressing both the ceasefire and the pressing humanitarian crisis in Gaza exacerbated by Israel's ongoing blockade.

The situation is dire, with more than 59,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza and 955 in the West Bank since the conflict's recent escalation. International and religious figures, including American Jewish leaders, are calling for thorough investigations into settler violence, evidencing the conflict's deepening complexity and the urgent need for resolution.

