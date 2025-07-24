Mithun Chakraborty Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Linguistic Politics
Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty criticized West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making 'baseless' claims about attacks on Bengali-speaking workers in other states. Chakraborty accused Banerjee of using identity politics for political gain and called for a fair election process ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has openly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, dismissing her claims of harassment against Bengali-speaking migrant workers as unfounded.
Chakraborty alleged that Banerjee is leveraging identity politics, stirring controversy, and fostering unnecessary fear among the populace for electoral advantage.
As West Bengal gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, political tensions rise, with accusations of voter manipulation and linguistic politicking shaping the narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Why connecting SIR in Bihar to assembly elections in November? Why can't it be irrespective of elections? SC asks ECI.
VIP's Mukesh Sahani Challenges Bihar Leadership as Assembly Elections Loom
TTV Dhinakaran Predicts NDA Triumph in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Urges PM Modi to Protect Bengali Workers