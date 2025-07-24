Left Menu

Mithun Chakraborty Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Linguistic Politics

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty criticized West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making 'baseless' claims about attacks on Bengali-speaking workers in other states. Chakraborty accused Banerjee of using identity politics for political gain and called for a fair election process ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:12 IST
Mithun Chakraborty Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Linguistic Politics
Mithun Chakraborty
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has openly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, dismissing her claims of harassment against Bengali-speaking migrant workers as unfounded.

Chakraborty alleged that Banerjee is leveraging identity politics, stirring controversy, and fostering unnecessary fear among the populace for electoral advantage.

As West Bengal gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, political tensions rise, with accusations of voter manipulation and linguistic politicking shaping the narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025