Mithun Chakraborty Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Linguistic Politics

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has openly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, dismissing her claims of harassment against Bengali-speaking migrant workers as unfounded.

Chakraborty alleged that Banerjee is leveraging identity politics, stirring controversy, and fostering unnecessary fear among the populace for electoral advantage.

As West Bengal gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, political tensions rise, with accusations of voter manipulation and linguistic politicking shaping the narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)