Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Polls: Opposition and Election Commission Clash

The opposition parties in Bihar are considering boycotting the upcoming assembly elections due to alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions. The NDA accuses the opposition of conceding defeat, while the RJD and allies suspect foul play by the Election Commission, raising concerns about internal security and voter infiltration.

Updated: 24-07-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is on the brink of political turmoil as the opposition parties, led by the RJD, contemplate boycotting the upcoming assembly elections. The decision stems from perceived irregularities in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

NDA leaders argue that the opposition's move indicates a fear of defeat, while the opposition maintains that the Election Commission's actions appear suspicious and rushed, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

The controversy has sparked a debate on citizenship verification, with accusations of enabling illegal voting by infiltrators, as the Election Commission calls for adequate documentation to ensure voter legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

