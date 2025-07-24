Trust Issues: Tejashwi Yadav Raises Questions About Nitish Kumar's Leadership
In a candid debate, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's position, suggesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged lack of trust. Yadav challenged the NDA's future in Bihar, likening the government to an aged, deteriorating vehicle. Shah's upcoming visit may shed light on the issue.
- Country:
- India
In a striking debate during the monsoon session, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar no longer retains the confidence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Yadav sparked discussion by questioning Kumar's leadership status and the future of the NDA government in Bihar.
Yadav expressed skepticism about Shah's repeated assurances that the assembly polls would be held under Kumar's leadership. He invited Shah to quell rumors by declaring Kumar's continued office until 2030 during his forthcoming visit to Sitamarhi.
With Shah's strategic influence in the BJP, his plans to inaugurate a new temple in Sitamarhi this August may include political announcements, amid Yadav's assertion that the 20-year-old NDA government resembles a 'rickety car' on the brink of collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
