Kabir's Political Gambit: A New Chapter in West Bengal Politics?

Humayun Kabir, a Trinamool Congress MLA, threatens to form a new political party if TMC doesn't change its district leadership in Murshidabad by August 15. Kabir's move could affect TMC's minority support in West Bengal as he plans to launch a Muslim-majority party targeting key districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:08 IST
  • India

In a bold political maneuver, Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has issued an ultimatum to his party. Kabir announced his intention to form a new political outfit if the TMC does not rectify its district-level leadership in Murshidabad by August 15. This move has the potential to challenge TMC's stronghold on minority votes in the region.

The TMC, seemingly undeterred, responded by stating that Kabir has been previously reprimanded for breaching party discipline. TMC Vice-President Joyprakash Majumdar stated that Kabir is free to leave and form his party, dismissing the deadline as mere theatrics.

Kabir stands firm on his position, emphasizing his willingness to establish a Muslim-majority regional party by 2026. As political tension mounts, analysts view Kabir's strategy as high-risk, seeking to gain leverage against TMC's leadership amid ongoing dissatisfaction within the party ranks.

