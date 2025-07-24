Political Firestorm: Mithun Chakraborty vs. Mamata Banerjee
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly spreading fear about Bengali migrant workers' harassment. He claims TMC is worried about losing its "illegal vote bank" due to the Election Commission's voter roll revision ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal.
- Country:
- India
Renowned actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her recent claims of harassment against Bengali-speaking migrant workers are unsubstantiated. He accused Banerjee of sowing fear for political advantage with an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections.
Chakraborty asserted that the Trinamool Congress is deeply unsettled by the Election Commission's ongoing voter roll revisions. He claims the party fears losing influence over what he describes as an "illegal vote bank" composed of infiltrators. According to him, the TMC's apprehension stems from potential electoral losses if such entries are expunged.
Responding to Banerjee's accusations of linguistic and voter suppression, Chakraborty urged BJP supporters to assist in identifying fraudulent entries on voter rolls. He emphasized that genuine voters are not affected, and the Commission's efforts are to ensure fair elections. The contentious political climate intensifies as both parties exchange barbs leading up to the elections.
ALSO READ
West Bengal Strikes a Balance: Navigating the General Strike
General Strike in West Bengal: A Clash Between Trade Unions and Government Policies
Maharashtra elections were rigged, they want to repeat it in Bihar which we will not allow: Rahul Gandhi in Patna.
West Bengal Unrest: Strikes Shake the State Amidst Rising Tensions
Clashes Erupt in West Bengal Amid General Strike Called by Trade Unions