President's Rule in Manipur Extended Amid Ongoing Instability

In a significant move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced an extension of President's rule in Manipur, a decision ratified by the Rajya Sabha on Friday, which will remain in effect until February 13, 2026. This prolongation follows a period of political turmoil and governance challenges in the state.

Following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in February, Manipur has been under President's rule since February 13, 2025. Political instability was exacerbated by internal party dynamics within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as several MLAs sought to establish a new government in the region.

The prolonged instability prompted the central government to invoke Article 356, allowing President Droupadi Murmu to assume control over Manipur's administrative functions via the Governor. The Rajya Sabha's approval indicates legislative powers shift to the central government, emphasizing the urgent need for stable governance amid ongoing local tensions.