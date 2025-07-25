Left Menu

President's Rule in Manipur Extended Amid Ongoing Instability

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended the President's rule in Manipur until February 2026, following political unrest. The decision, approved by the Rajya Sabha, transfers the state’s legislative powers to Parliament due to prolonged instability and governance challenges after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:05 IST
President's Rule in Manipur Extended Amid Ongoing Instability
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced an extension of President's rule in Manipur, a decision ratified by the Rajya Sabha on Friday, which will remain in effect until February 13, 2026. This prolongation follows a period of political turmoil and governance challenges in the state.

Following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in February, Manipur has been under President's rule since February 13, 2025. Political instability was exacerbated by internal party dynamics within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as several MLAs sought to establish a new government in the region.

The prolonged instability prompted the central government to invoke Article 356, allowing President Droupadi Murmu to assume control over Manipur's administrative functions via the Governor. The Rajya Sabha's approval indicates legislative powers shift to the central government, emphasizing the urgent need for stable governance amid ongoing local tensions.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025